news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week In Linux 348: GNU/Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, Antergos Returns?, Commodore Callback, AUR Update & more GNU/Linux news
The GNU/Linux News this week was jam packed. Linus Torvalds announced a new release of the GNU/Linux kernel. KDE announced a new release of the Plasma desktop. We’ve got an update on the AUR Malware from last week, it got better and then worse.
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Applications
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Linux Schools Server Version 16.0.0 is now available
The latest GNU/Linux Schools Server and client are now available for download from: https://sourceforge.net/projects/karoshi/files Both the server and client are both built using automated scripts that will create a customised distribution as an iso image.
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Games
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Thank You For Your Application - 2026-06-20 Edition
Between 2026-06-13 and 2026-06-20 we selected 6 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Not a lot of new titles worth mentioning in this past week, but there’s a new candidate to give you some Papers, Please nostalgia: Thank You for your Application, putting you in the role of a junior interviewer. Here’s our selection below!
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Then we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
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Fedora Family
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Miroslav Suchý: Flock and Devconf - Field Report
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Qubes OS 4.2 has reached end of life
As previously announced, the Qubes OS 4.2 release series has officially reached end of life (EOL) as of today, 2026-06-21. We strongly urge any remaining Qubes 4.2 users to upgrade to Qubes 4.3 immediately.
If you’re already using Qubes 4.3, then you don’t have to do anything. This announcement doesn’t apply to you.
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Debian Family
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Vasudev Kamath: Releasing debvulns: CLI for listing Debian vulnerabilities
Following up on my previous post, I have released the debvulns CLI. This utility uses the same parsing logic as the debsecan-mcp server but exposes the functionality directly via the command line.
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