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GNU nano 9.1 CLI Text Editor Released with Minor Improvements and Bug Fixes
Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.
On top of that, GNU nano 9.1 addresses a couple of issues, one of which caused backups to fail or had the wrong timestamp when the --backup option was active, and another causing .save files to not be chmodded to the permissions of the base file, nor chowned to its owner, when nano is killed or crashes.