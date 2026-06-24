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Free and Open Source Software
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Apache Cloudberry - massively parallel processing database
Apache Cloudberry is a massively parallel processing database derived from the open source version of Pivotal Greenplum Database.
Built around a modern PostgreSQL kernel, it’s designed for data warehousing, large-scale analytics, and AI/ML workloads where distributed query execution and compatibility with PostgreSQL and Greenplum ecosystems are important.
This is free and open source software.
Wig - modal, Vim-like text editor
Wig is a modal, Vim-like text editor written in Go that’s designed for source code editing.
It provides familiar Vim-style interaction together with language tooling, Tree-sitter integration, project search, buffer handling, split windows, and macro support. The project is still at an early stage of development, with the author warning users to avoid editing files that aren’t backed up.
This is free and open source software.
Dolt - version-controlled SQL database
Dolt is a version-controlled SQL database that’s designed for teams and workflows where the history of data matters as much as the current state.
It lets users manage relational tables with familiar database tools while also keeping a detailed record of changes, making it useful for collaborative datasets, reproducible data pipelines, audit trails, and data-sharing projects.
This is free and open source software.
Homebranch - self-hosted e-book management platform
Homebranch is a self-hosted e-book management platform for organizing, searching, and reading a personal ebook collection across devices.
It provides the backend API, built with NestJS and TypeScript, supporting book metadata, library scanning, OPDS access, user management, and reading progress synchronization.
This is free and open source software.
BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - Power Consumption
This is a new series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I’ll put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
The BOSGAME VTA-439 is a recent addition to BOSGAME’s growing range of AI-focused mini PCs. It’s built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread chip with integrated Radeon 890M graphics and a CPU Mark score of 37,457. The review unit comes with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, giving the system a strong hardware base for everyday desktop use, heavy multitasking, and more demanding Linux workloads.
Hat - hackable modal text editor
Hat is a hackable modal text editor for modern terminals aimed at users who prefer software they can inspect, modify, and compile from source.
Its design is intentionally minimalist: configuration is handled through source-level customisation rather than an external settings system, and extra behaviour is added either by changing the code or applying distributed patch files. The project is written in Zig and follows a suckless-style philosophy focused on small, readable tools.
This is free and open source software.
fooyin v0.11 released with internet radio browsing and much more
In my opinion, fooyin is the best open source application for anyone who wants a powerful music player and internet radio player in a single program. Is it perfect? Of course not.
The developer plans to add audio conversion next, along with spectrogram support, followed by CD support and metadata lookup.
The issue tracker is full of requests for additional features, but many of them would make little difference to most music lovers. What would really elevate the program, though, is stronger documentation. I still find layout customisation a bit of a challenge, and more detailed guidance would make a big difference. A community section where users could share their own layouts would also be a fantastic addition.
EMWM - fork of the Motif Window Manager
EMWM is a fork of the Motif Window Manager that keeps the classic Motif look and behaviour while improving compatibility with modern X11 systems and desktop applications.
It’s designed for users who want a lightweight, traditional stacking window manager with better support for contemporary display setups, fonts, and window-management standards.
This is free and open source software.
Grimmory - self-hosted digital library
Grimmory is a self-hosted digital library for managing ebooks, documents, comics, and audiobooks.
It provides a browser-based interface for organising a personal reading collection, enriching items with metadata, reading supported formats, tracking progress, and sharing books with users or devices.
This is free and open source software.