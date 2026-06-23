news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Nix, OpenSUSE, Debian, and EasyOS
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Farid Zakaria ☛ Nix needs relocatable binaries
Nix, or store-based systems, are a class of package managers that use a well-defined prefix to store all packages. This can be /nix/store for Nix or /gnu/store for Guix.
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OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Uyuni Joins openSUSE Project Ahead of Annual Conference
There are moments in open-source history that feel less like announcements and more like finally saying out loud what everyone already knew. Eight years ago, during the annual openSUSE conference, the story began on news.opensuse.org with the announcement that Spacewalk was being forked.
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Debian Family
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Michel Alexandre Salim ☛ Introducing dbranch 🍥→🤝
Propagate a Debian package across its downstream branches — Ubuntu PPAs and Debian stable — and, with --explain, learn to do every step by hand.
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GNOME/EasyOS
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Barry Kauler ☛ Disable Gnome accessibility
See report from Miminou: [...]
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