Ubuntu 26.04 Gimmicks, Dumping Ubuntu Server

If you've ever stuck with something because it was familiar, and not necessarily because it was good, then you'll understand my relationship with Ubuntu Server. For five years straight, it ran most of the services in my home lab, which included a handful of self-hosted apps, containers, and VMs. I've always found Ubuntu's LTS releases to be stable, predictable, and completely boring, with "boring" seeming like the right word to describe an ideal production server. After a week on Fedora, I realized that I'd been mistaking stability for stagnation.

Little things about Ubuntu started to bother me over the years. The OS has been gradually absorbing packages into its Snap ecosystem, and there's always a gap between what Ubuntu Server is running and what's actually current. The kernel version and core packages are frequently lagging behind, and the disparity keeps growing as an LTS release ages. I often had to resort to maintaining separate installations of software that weren't tied to the package manager, just so I could get newer features. For many packages, I was no longer using Canonical's default repos for updates, since they were either outdated or ported over to Snap.