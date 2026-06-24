news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Livepatching, Ubuntu in the Wild, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ No More Reboots During Kernel Patching for ARM64 Systems on Ubuntu
Canonical's Livepatch finally extends to the platform in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and Ubuntu Core 26.
Canonical's Livepatch can now patch the Linux kernel on ARM64 systems without forcing a reboot. This has been possible on AMD64 machines for years, but ARM64 users had no equivalent option until now.
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Neowin ☛ Ubuntu Livepatch arrives on Arm64 to eliminate system reboots for kernel updates
Critical machines running ARM processors can now apply kernel updates without going offline. Here is how it works and how to enable it for free.
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Open Source For U ☛ Canonical Unveils Project Myna: Local Speech-To-Text Dictation For Ubuntu Desktop
Canonical has announced Project Myna, a new initiative aimed at integrating native speech-to-text dictation directly into the Ubuntu Desktop ecosystem. Named after the vocal mimicry of the myna bird, the project aims to make voice typing a first-class, highly productive accessibility feature for Linux users.
Slated to debut with the Ubuntu 26.10 release, Project Myna is intentionally narrowing its initial scope to master fundamental desktop dictation. The user workflow is simple: users press a designated keyboard shortcut, speak naturally, and see the resulting text seamlessly appear inside their active application. To ensure a stable rollout, the initial release targets Ubuntu Desktop running on Wayland, with GNOME serving as the primary validated desktop environment. Advanced AI features like voice assistants, custom voice commands, desktop control, and language translation are explicitly sidelined for future releases.
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The Register UK ☛ Digital indigestion: Fizzy Coca-Cola display chokes on full storage
Ubuntu warning bubbles up on an Azores advertising screen
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It's tricky to work out what operating system is running behind the scenes. Running Windows with 200 MB or so of disk space is only for the brave (or foolhardy), but we suspect this might be Ubuntu Unity warning onlookers that the volume is fit to burst. While there is an option to ignore the message (assuming the viewer can find somewhere to plug in a mouse or keyboard), doing so might be the computing equivalent of dropping some Mentos into a bottle of Coke and standing well back.
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IT Pro ☛ Why is Windows 11 so disliked by programmers – and can Microsoft do anything to change things?
Little research exists into which OS developers truly prefer, although Stack Overflow findings suggest that Windows is the dominant platform in which they work; nearly half (49.5%) use it over alternatives, including macOS (32.9%) and Ubuntu (27.7%), among others. But just because Windows is the "primary [OS] in which you work" — that doesn't mean it's the OS of choice, with organizations and administrators usually calling the shots more often than not.