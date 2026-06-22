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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2026



Quoting: StryxOS - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

StryxOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution from Panama that uses the KDE Plasma desktop and SDDM display manager.

It’s designed to offer a clean, straightforward desktop experience for new Linux users, while still providing a capable foundation for intermediate users. The distribution avoids unnecessary bundled software, includes its own visual identity, and provides Firefox ESR with Plasma integration and preconfigured privacy-focused policies.