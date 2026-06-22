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CobaltX – gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution
Quoting: CobaltX - gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
CobaltX is a gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution built around KDE Plasma 6 and a preinstalled Linux gaming stack.
It ships with the linux-zen kernel, Mesa and Vulkan support for Intel and AMD graphics, pacman and AUR access, and common gaming tools including Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, Bottles, Lutris, Wine, RetroArch, MangoHud, and GameMode. The distribution targets x86_64 UEFI systems and aims to provide a ready-to-use desktop for playing native Linux games, Proton titles, retro games, and Windows software through compatibility layers.