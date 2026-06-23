news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
YottaDB ☛ A Visit To Jordan
I spent the week of June 7, 2026 in Amman, Jordan with the DevOps team of Electronic Health Solutions (EHS). We monitored the health of the servers, reorganized the database, brought up a new server, and did training. YottaDB and EHS also signed an extension of our support agreement.
-
-
Education
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Maker Monday: A summer of Raspberry Pi community events
These events are designed to bring together makers, tinkerers, and the Raspberry Pi–curious. Some are for complete beginners just dipping their toes in, while others have full-blown computer engineers in their ranks. Some take place in maker spaces, giving attendees a chance to try their hand at things like soldering and coding, while others are more laid-back affairs where small groups bring along their homemade projects to share.
-
-
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 26, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 26 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: tl-0.0.1 on CRAN: New Package
A new small package of mine just hit CRAN. The tl package wraps the (also very new) rspdlite package (announced last week) to offer a lightweight and consistent logging interface from both R and C++ that is also ‘tiny, fast, capable’ thanks to rspdlite.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.25 Dutch Art
Image: Het Torentje van Drienerlo (the ‘Little Tower of Drienerlo’) a 1979 artwork by Dutch artist Wim T. Schippers. This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Netherlands license. The Perl and Raku Conference TPRC is happening very soon!
-
-