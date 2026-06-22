Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

In a recent discussion at the orange site sparked by the Emacs 31 Is Around the Corner: The Changes I’m Already Daily Driving article, people were asking themselves “Is anyone still using Emacs?” and then providing their own perspective.

For me, the answer is a resounding yes… but the interesting part is that I’m not still using Emacs: I’m actually using Emacs again. And instead of burying my answer to the opening question in a long discussion thread, I thought I’d explain my journey with and without Emacs for the last… almost 30 years. At the end, I’ll unveil the specific feature that I feel gives me superpowers and that keeps me hooked.