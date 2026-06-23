news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
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Seth Godin ☛ Blogs, traffic, and Google
Your timeline is spot on. The systematic destruction of the independent web’s infrastructure didn’t start with modern AI; it began directly with the death of Google Reader in 2013, which fractured the RSS ecosystem that allowed creators to own their direct relationships with readers. [...] The decline of blog traffic over the last decade is a verified reality, not an imagination: [...] [...] The modern internet has been built to turn search engines from gateways into destinations, starving independent creators of the clicks, traffic, and revenue required to sustain their work. [...] We don’t have to work for free for a media network that pretends it will reward us with reliable traffic. Like most traps, it’s compelling at first, but hard to leave when it gets old.
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Mozilla
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / WordPress
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WordPress ☛ Browse the New Mercantile Swag Store
Mercantile, the official swag store of the WordPress project, has a newly redesigned storefront with a catalog that now sits front and center, and a design tuned to hold up across a wide range of screen sizes.
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Security Week ☛ Attackers Exploit Gravity SMTP Plugin Flaw to Harvest Valuable WordPress Data
Vulnerable WordPress plugin iterations leak API keys, secrets, tokens, server information, and other data.
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