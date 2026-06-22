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OBS Studio 32.2 Promises New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.
OBS Studio 32.2 also promises to replace the Add Source dropdown with a new dialog, support for including WebP files when adding a directory to the Image Slide Show source, an improved FPS selector user experience, and support for the Delete key as a hotkey to delete sources on macOS systems.