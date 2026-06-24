news
Fedora Leftovers: Report and Experiences
-
Dennis Gilmore: Global Roaming on Surveillance Giant Google Fi and Linux
I have a 5G modem in my Lenovo x13s and t14s. I run Fedora on them, currently Fedora 44. I have had issues in the past when traveling. The 5G modem works fine when in the US but will not connect to any provider when roaming. It has worked after some time in the UK and Australia, but not in other countries. I use Surveillance Giant Google Fi for phone service, which allows roaming with the same data allowance as in the US.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 25, 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
Week: 15 – 19 June 2026 (Flock Week!!)
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 24, 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.