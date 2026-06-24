I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Impulse Plus wearable dev board comes with LoRa, GNSS, OLED, and IMU

LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.

DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options

The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.

QuadRF uses Raspberry Pi 5 for 4×4 MIMO SDR, RF visualization, and scalable phased-array support

Crowd Supply recently featured QuadRF, a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio platform designed for spatial RF visualization, beamforming, and phased-array experimentation. The platform includes four coherent transmit/receive channels, swappable dual-polarization antennas, an integrated Raspberry Pi 5, and a browser-based interface for viewing nearby wireless activity.

RealSense D585 Pro targets robotics with wide-field sensing and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

9to5Linux

COSMIC 1.1 Desktop Environment Released with COSMIC Monitor and Improvements

COSMIC 1.1 introduces COSMIC Monitor as a drop-in replacement for GNOME System Monitor on Pop!_OS Linux, support for the pointer-warp-v1 Wayland protocol, which provides a direct cursor-warp primitive to the COSMIC Compositor, and support for using Page-Up and Page-Down to navigate through files in the COSMIC Files file manager.

GNU nano 9.1 CLI Text Editor Released with Minor Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Desktop Is Out with Fixes for Kickoff, Discover, and KWin

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.

Canonical Announces Live Kernel Patching Support for Ubuntu on ARM64

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

OBS Studio 32.2 Promises New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR, Beta Out Now

OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Tor Project blog

Sunsetting Tor 0.4.8 – Please update to 0.4.9 by September

As you know, different teams inside the Tor Project are working on the Arti Relay project where we hope to be able to begin the upgrade of the network towards our Rust implementation of Tor in the near future. To support this work, we would like to announce that we intend to actively stop compatibility for 0.4.8 and earlier C Tor versions soon. This means that these versions will no longer work on the network at all after our target date, which is currently September 1st, 2026.

news

I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2026

Android running on a terminal

Quoting: I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer —

My phone has been living a double life for the last couple of months. It looks and functions like any other Android phone, but once I fire up Termux or Google's native Linux terminal, and that same rectangle becomes something that most people have never seen a smartphone do — it stops being a consumer device and starts acting like a computer.

Android's Linux terminal has been giving me new reasons not to open my PC, and after spending some time with it, I can easily say it's one of my most capable computers at the moment. It might not be the most powerful, but it lets me do what none of my devices can, and that versatility can come in extremely handy for those who need it.

Read On!

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Desktop Is Out with Fixes for Kickoff, Discover, and KWin
KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is now available as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various bug and regression fixes, and some small improvements.
GNU Guix on Using Codeberg and GIMP 0.54.1 Released Again in 2026
GNU Project umbrella
Richard Stallman's FSF Looking to Raise Money This Month [original]
Led by a young man (Ian), Richard Stallman's FSF is still devoted to Software Freedom
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
a pair of reports
 
Android Leftovers
Can an Android tablet replace a desktop screen? I spent a week working with one
I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer
It looks and functions like any other Android phone, but once I fire up Termux or Google's native Linux terminal
Whatever happened to Ubuntu TV? Where Linux smart TVs are now
Many of us have dreamed of running Linux on all the things, including our TVs
Inertia and Momentum [original]
Momentum is a big factor in blogging.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves PipeWire Session Logic on Linux
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update that promises to improve the PipeWire session logic on Linux systems, add support for the Malay language, and address various bugs.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices
A Religious Take on the Lawfare Against Tux Machines [original]
Religions speak of relevant scenarios
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
COSMIC 1.1 Desktop Environment Released with COSMIC Monitor and Improvements
COSMIC 1.1 desktop environment is now available with COSMIC Monitor and improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Comp, and more.
Microsoft Second to Unknown in Ghana [original]
What happens in Ghana is happening in many countries
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
browsers and more
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Nix, OpenSUSE, Debian, and EasyOS
distro news roundup
Applications: Astra and BudsLink
a pair of articles about software
Steam Machines and Valve Leftovers
mostly Steam Machine
Canonical on Arm64, RISC-V, and Ubuntu Summit
Canonical/Ubuntu news
Raspberry Pi Handhelds and A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-based DIY Camera
Raspberry Pi projects or products
Red Hat's Latest (Slop Promotion Dominates) and Latest From CentOS
redhat.com mostly
AUR Hit Again with Malicious Packages and 6 Essential Arch Linux Maintenance Tasks for a Stable System
Arch news
KDE: Krita, Network Shares, and More
KDE picks
Miracle-wm and preview release of Xfce's Wayland compositor
Wayland news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kernel: eBPF, NVIDIA, and 7.2 (Linux)
Linux picks
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux and More
4 picks of interest
Games: Steam Machine, FSR Upscaling, OpenMW 0.51, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux and More
mostly GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Open Hardware, Arduino, and Homelabs
Some projects for hackware/hardware hacking
Programming Leftovers
Development news
GNU nano 9.1 CLI Text Editor Released with Minor Improvements and Bug Fixes
GNU nano 9.1 open-source command line text editor for Linux-based operating systems is now available for download with a couple of improvements and various bug fixes.
12,000 Pages Per Year [original]
The team behind the site continues to grow, become more efficient, and develop better tools for improved curation
Android Leftovers
5 Android Phones That Will Stop Getting Support In 2026
Ubuntu 26.04 Gimmicks, Dumping Ubuntu Server
3 recent articles
Games: Immutable distros, SteamOS, and undervolting
gaming news
KDE: COSMIC and Leaving GNOME
two Valnet pieces
HexOS and Lightwhale OS
Two from Valnet
Valnet on Proxmox and Homelabs
4 recent articles
I finally got KDE looking the way I always wanted — and it starts with one setting most people skip
KDE isn’t particularly pretty looking out of the box
The Cyber Show on Free/Libre Software and Ethics
2 new articles
openSUSE Tumbleweed is the unsung rolling distro for people afraid of rolling distros
When you approach the world of Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Sailfish OS is Linux on a phone for people who don’t want Linux on a phone, and I love it
No terminal needed
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Canonical Announces Live Kernel Patching Support for Ubuntu on ARM64
Ubuntu maker Canonical announced today that its Canonical Livepatch live kernel patching is now available for Ubuntu systems running on the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture.
Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Kubuntu Focus launches refreshed versions of the Focus M2, Focus Zr, and Focus XE laptops, along with a new Focus Ar laptop with latest generation Intel processors.
OBS Studio 32.2 Promises New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.2 enters public beta testing with a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS support, and more.
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system
RefreshOS 3 (Colorful Cosmos) Has Arrived
This release also continues the goal RefreshOS has always had at its core: making Linux feel approachable, complete, and enjoyable for everyday users
Android Leftovers
Android phones will start showing a blue dot – this is why
SysLinuxOS 13.2 Revolution
This release is not a simple update, but it is the “14” version that I had in mind, a real epochal change
Release Notes for RELIANOID Load Balancer Enterprise Edition v8.6 and RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.10
We’re glad to present both RELIANOID 7.10.0 Community Edition and RELIANOID 8.6 Enterprise Edition
This Linux distro finally makes switching from Windows feel natural
We’ve all heard plenty about the end of Windows 10 support
The Settings App for GNOME Login Screen “GDM Settings” Project Paused
GDM Settings, the settings app for GNOME’s login screen (aka GDM Display Manager)
Best Free and Open Source Software
5 Best Free AI Watermark Remover Tools
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Fedora and more
Open Hardware, Linux Devices, and Linux Phones
gadgets and more
Kernel Space / File Systems: CLI Systems has introduced UTFS (μTFS), seL4, and Linux 7.2
Linux and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Barry Kauler on Latest EasyOS Changes: Cleanup and Showcase
2 new updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Blender and more
KDE Development Updates
KDE news and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3
Valve officially launched the Steam Machine today as an all-in-one Arch Linux-based gaming machine and desktop computer powered by SteamOS.
CobaltX – gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution
CobaltX is a gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution built around KDE Plasma 6 and a preinstalled Linux gaming stack
6 Raspberry Pi Handhelds Worth Exploring (If You Have Money to Spend)
These are pocket-sized Linux machines that go beyond just being an SBC on your desk
Games: Indie, Retro Linux Gaming, SteamOS 3.8.11
gaming related news
Android Leftovers
The Useful Privacy Feature That Isn't Enabled By Default On Your Android Phone
Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features
Darktable 5.6 has been released today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
StryxOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
StryxOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution from Panama that uses the KDE Plasma desktop and SDDM display manager
Review: TBlock
This application was called TBlock and it was presented as an ad blocker
If You Value Freedom, Follow Richard Stallman (RMS), Not Linux Kernel People [original]
testament to perseverance
Greece: GNU/Linux Back at 6% "Market Share" [original]
Greece was mentioned here a lot more in past years because the share measured was greater
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026
The 297th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending June 21st, 2026.