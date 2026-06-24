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I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer
Quoting: I gave my Android a terminal, and it became my most capable computer —
My phone has been living a double life for the last couple of months. It looks and functions like any other Android phone, but once I fire up Termux or Google's native Linux terminal, and that same rectangle becomes something that most people have never seen a smartphone do — it stops being a consumer device and starts acting like a computer.
Android's Linux terminal has been giving me new reasons not to open my PC, and after spending some time with it, I can easily say it's one of my most capable computers at the moment. It might not be the most powerful, but it lets me do what none of my devices can, and that versatility can come in extremely handy for those who need it.