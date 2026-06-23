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Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 also features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS LCD matte display with 2560×1600 pixel resolution, 100% sRGB color, 300Hz refresh rate, and 525 nits brightness, an 80 Wh embedded 4-cell Polymer battery, LED backlight keyboard, a large precision glass touchpad with multi-touch and scroll, and high definition audio.