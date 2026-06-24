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Society Lost Empathy
Our weed-smoking neighbour - a very grumpy individual nobody wishes to speak to - appears to have quit smoking the stuff, at least outdoors. The bargaining card/chip was the birds. We have had another problem, however, as some dude across the street intentionally makes noise for the entire neighbourhood until almost 11PM. This is very antisocial and we assume people have reported this to the Council.
The behaviour of people in society seems to have worsened over time. It seems like a global phenomenon (universal thing), as people face crises (work, life, family etc.) and take their frustration out on other people. It makes things unpleasant for those who are themselves doing reasonably OK. That also helps explain the lawfare we've been subjected to since the pandemic. █
Image source: Mature aged modeling can be as rewarding as for any age