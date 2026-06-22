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Release Notes for RELIANOID Load Balancer Enterprise Edition v8.6 and RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.10
We’re glad to present both RELIANOID 7.10.0 Community Edition and RELIANOID 8.6 Enterprise Edition, delivering significant improvements in security, system stability, observability, and load balancing capabilities. Both versions share a modernized Debian 12.14 base and introduce key enhancements in monitoring, FarmGuardian health checks, and system reliability, while Enterprise Edition extends further with long-term kernel support, advanced governance, and extensive security hardening.