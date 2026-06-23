news
Valnet on Proxmox and Homelabs
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 awesome things you can do in Proxmox that you can't in regular server operating systems
Over the past year, I've gone down the homelabbing rabbit hole, and as a result, I've tried quite a few server operating systems. Two weeks ago, I assembled a new home server because my old DietPi wasn't cutting it anymore. Instead of going with the usual Debian or Ubuntu server, however, I decided to give Proxmox a try. And I'm so glad I did.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Community scripts are the secret sauce that make Proxmox the perfect homelab OS
Proxmox is a special operating system designed for server machines. Unlike your standard server OS, Proxmox can spin up virtual servers inside it, each working in isolation just like a regular server operating system. It has a nice web interface to easily manage those virtual machines, but spinning up new machines using that same interface is a lot of busywork. The community around Proxmox builds and maintains free Proxmox scripts that automate all that busywork for you. Allow me to explain.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I moved my network's DNS to my NAS, and it's the most practical home lab upgrade I've made
The useful part is that DNS is not some abstract enterprise service. Every phone, laptop, TV, container, and random smart device on your network depends on it before anything else can happen. When DNS is handled by the router or an ISP by default, you usually get very little control and almost no visibility. Moving it to your NAS changes that without turning your home lab into a full-time job, and you can also block obvious junk, see which devices are talking too much and create local names for internal services. For a machine already running quietly in the corner, that is a practical use of hardware you already own.
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HowTo Geek ☛ How one GPL lawsuit accidentally created the homelab router that changed networking forever
No company sets out to make a product that exceeds its purpose and becomes a legend. In some cases when it happens, the company might even regret it. I recall a few NVIDIA GPUs, like the 8800GT and 1080 Ti that were so good for the money that people didn't upgrade their cards for a decade. That's great for PR, but not so great for shareholders.
Well, among network routers, the Linksys WRT54G was a cheap, unassuming Wi-Fi router that ended up becoming a cult classic for a very weird reason, that had little if anything to do with the actual hardware.