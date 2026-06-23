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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2026



Quoting: openSUSE Tumbleweed is the unsung rolling distro for people afraid of rolling distros —

When you approach the world of Linux, you have a ton of distros at your disposal; however, you'll only see a handful get recommended. For newcomers, people point toward Linux Mint. From there, people may direct others to Fedora, Ubuntu, or even an Arch-based system. But one distro I rarely see pop up in discussions surrounding distros is openSUSE's offerings, which is really saddening, given how I adore its rolling release distro, Tumbleweed.

The thing is, I'm not disappointed because openSUSE Tumbleweed is one of my pet distros. I'm disappointed because openSUSE Tumbleweed is the perfect example of a rolling distro where you don't have a minor panic attack when you restart your PC after an update.