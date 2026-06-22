news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026
This week, we got mostly software releases, including the GNU Linux-libre 7.1 kernel, Firefox 152, Thunderbird 152, KDE Plasma 6.7, Qt Creator 20, Giada 1.5, VirtualBox 7.2.10, Agama 22, NVIDIA 595.84, PipeWire 1.6.7, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10, Shelly 2.4, and Darktable 5.6.
We also got several new distro releases, including PorteuX 2.7, SparkyLinux 2026.06, postmarketOS 26.06, and a new Raspberry Pi OS release. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 21st, 2026.