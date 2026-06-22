Best Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense D585 Pro targets robotics with wide-field sensing and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge AI prototyping

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 expands support for NemoClaw, Yocto Project, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.

ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

9to5Linux

Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features

Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.

System76 Refreshes the Serval WS Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

It’s been a year since System76 last updated their Serval WS laptop, which can now be bought with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, either the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, or the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features

Shelly 2.4 introduces a major revamp to the CLI version with Zsh completions and a modern, pacman-style shortcode interface to make Shelly’s command line more familiar for those used to pacman or yay, and further improves AppImage support by displaying updates in the UI, fixing desktop entry handling, and enhancing the eventing mechanism.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

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Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2026

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Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features

  
Darktable 5.6 has been released today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.


  
 


 
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering

  
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system

 
RefreshOS 3 (Colorful Cosmos) Has Arrived

  
This release also continues the goal RefreshOS has always had at its core: making Linux feel approachable, complete, and enjoyable for everyday users

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android phones will start showing a blue dot – this is why

 
SysLinuxOS 13.2 Revolution

  
This release is not a simple update, but it is the “14” version that I had in mind, a real epochal change

 
Release Notes for RELIANOID Load Balancer Enterprise Edition v8.6 and RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.10

  
We’re glad to present both RELIANOID 7.10.0 Community Edition and RELIANOID 8.6 Enterprise Edition

 
This Linux distro finally makes switching from Windows feel natural

  
We’ve all heard plenty about the end of Windows 10 support

 
The Settings App for GNOME Login Screen “GDM Settings” Project Paused

  
GDM Settings, the settings app for GNOME’s login screen (aka GDM Display Manager)

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
5 Best Free AI Watermark Remover Tools

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Fedora and more

 
Open Hardware, Linux Devices, and Linux Phones

  
gadgets and more

 
Kernel Space / File Systems: CLI Systems has introduced UTFS (μTFS), seL4, and Linux 7.2

  
Linux and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Barry Kauler on Latest EasyOS Changes: Cleanup and Showcase

  
2 new updates

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Blender and more

 
KDE Development Updates

  
KDE news and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

  
Valve officially launched the Steam Machine today as an all-in-one Arch Linux-based gaming machine and desktop computer powered by SteamOS.

 
CobaltX – gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution

  
CobaltX is a gaming-focused Arch-based Linux distribution built around KDE Plasma 6 and a preinstalled Linux gaming stack

 
6 Raspberry Pi Handhelds Worth Exploring (If You Have Money to Spend)

  
These are pocket-sized Linux machines that go beyond just being an SBC on your desk

 
Games: Indie, Retro Linux Gaming, SteamOS 3.8.11

  
gaming related news

 
Android Leftovers

  
The Useful Privacy Feature That Isn't Enabled By Default On Your Android Phone

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
StryxOS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
StryxOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution from Panama that uses the KDE Plasma desktop and SDDM display manager

 
Review: TBlock

  
This application was called TBlock and it was presented as an ad blocker

 
If You Value Freedom, Follow Richard Stallman (RMS), Not Linux Kernel People [original]

  
testament to perseverance

 
Greece: GNU/Linux Back at 6% "Market Share" [original]

  
Greece was mentioned here a lot more in past years because the share measured was greater

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026

  
The 297th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending June 21st, 2026.

 
GNU/Linux Measured at 5% in Belgium This Month [original]

  
What do things look like at the heart of the EU?

 
The Next Major Heatwave in Europe [original]

  
maybe we'll spend more time offline

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux focus

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with R, Python, and more

 
Linux Devices, Modding, and Mobile

  
hardware centric leftovers

 
Fedora signing and Kevin Fenzi (IBM) on flock

  
Fedora leftovers

 
GNOME: Christian Hergert, Icon for ChiPass, This Week in GNOME

  
GNOME leftovers

 
ScummVM 2026.3.0 and Guncrypt Introduced

  
gaming-centric picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
postmarketOS 26.06 distribution is now available for download based on Alpine Linux 3.24 and featuring the GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical interfaces.

 
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4.1 and EasyOS development updates

  
EasyOS news

 
Android Leftovers

  
I changed this one Android setting and stopped fighting outdoor screen glare for good

 
These 6 Linux tools make the classics feel ancient—I use them on every machine

  
The traditional Linux tools like nano, man, cat, cd, ls etc. are almost four decades old now

 
After 8 distros in two years, the one that stopped my hopping is boring on purpose

  
At one time Linux felt more like a hobby than an OS

 
5 pioneering Linux distros that quietly faded into history

  
While some Linux distros have stood the test of time, others have fallen by the wayside

 
10 Best Free and Open Source Clipboard Sync Tools

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Your Steam Deck Is Secretly a Linux PC. Here Are 10 Ways to Unlock Its Full Potential

  
Your Steam Deck Is Secretly a Linux PC. Here Are 10 Ways to Unlock Its Full Potential

 
After 6 years on Ubuntu, a performance-obsessed Arch distro finally pulled me away

  
I maintained the most mindless Linux routine for six years...

 
35 Days of Shell Tank [original]

  
Today is the longest day and next month we expect a new nephew in our family

 
Lumina Linux – Arch Linux-based distribution

  
This is free and open source software

 
Proton Experimental and DLSS Progress in Linux

  
gaming news or graphics

 
butrelinux – immutable Linux distribution

  
butrelinux is an immutable Linux distribution built as a Bluefin GDX LTS variant

 
Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

  
The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex

 
System76 Refreshes the Serval WS Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

  
System76 refreshes its powerful Serval WS Linux-powered laptop with high-end Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, as well as up to 12TB storage and 96GB RAM.

 
Happy Solstice [original]

  
Tomorrow starts another week and a week later it's the second half of this year (officially)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features

  
Shelly 2.4 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with improved support for AppImage and Flatpak packages, CLI refactor, and other changes.

 
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

  
PorteuX 2.7 Linux distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, support for the new NTFS-plus driver, a new native PorteuX cursor theme, and more.

 
Happy Midsummer [original]

  
Happy midsummer (for those of us in the north)

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Servers, Kernel, and More

  
batch of leftovers

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
several strands

 
KDE Goals and Icon for Hex Colordle

  
GNOME and KDE news

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat picks for today

 
Canonical Peddling Slop, FunOS 26.04 LTS Clones Ubuntu Without Some Antifeatures

  
FunOS 26.04 LTS is out

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Pine64, PCBs, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
WordPress Woes and Raves

  
some WordPress picks

 
Standards/Consortia: Vendor Lock-In, Matter, and More

  
4 stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
coding and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Graphics/Games: Godot Engine release; Godot 4.7 finally brings HDR support

  
new version

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackers In Your House and Hackaday Podcast

  
2 episodes

 
Games: Ultrapool, Crusader Kings III, 868-BACK, and More

  
half a dozen from GamingOnLinux

 
I tested 9 Arch-based Linux distros, here's how I rank them

  
Want to try an Arch-based distro but don’t know where to start

 
Linux gamers have dealt with hidden input lag for years, and someone finally figured out why

  
When it comes to gaming, Linux is still a bit behind Windows. Don't get me wrong; it has come a very long way in the space of a decade

 
Running Modern Linux On A 68008

  
Linux developers have been trimming the fluff in recent years

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KibaOS – minimalist and lightweight desktop Linux distribution

  
KibaOS is a modern desktop operating system built on Arch Linux that aims to provide a polished

 
KDE Goals - Call For Submissions

  
In 2015, some members of the KDE community began a conversation about where KDE was heading and how it would get there

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 is Here!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.7, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive so far

 
NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

  
The release includes skills for Jetson Linux customization, memory optimization, and model benchmarking

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.1, Linux 7.0.13, Linux 6.18.36, Linux 6.12.94, Linux 6.6.143, Linux 6.1.176, Linux 5.15.210, and Linux 5.10.259

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.1 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles