KDE: COSMIC and Leaving GNOME

Having the choice between desktop environments is one of the luxuries of using Linux, but it's not as simple as changing toothpastes. It's not that it's difficult to install a new one, but it takes time to get used to the new environment as you build muscle memory and tweak settings to your liking. Despite the hassle of starting over again, the hype surrounding COSMIC got to me, and I ditched GNOME to give it a shot.

After trying to get used to COSMIC, I ended up switching again, but this time it was over to KDE Plasma. That's where I've been now for the better part of a year, and I don't have any intention of switching again anytime soon. It was an awkward journey from GNOME to KDE, with a detour to COSMIC, but I've finally realized why the first two desktops didn't stick.