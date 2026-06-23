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Programming Leftovers
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RIPE ☛ How Do We Manage Vulnerabilities in the Age of AI?
Another possibility is that the code will be regenerated from the artefact, and other existing vulnerabilities may be reduced. The model or training data may have learned improved patterns for software architecture, alignment to zero trust, and API security improvements. Since the code is being reconstructed, the vulnerabilities you seek to fix may be resolved along with an entire set that was unknown.
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HowTo Geek ☛ How to see beautiful Git project stats in your terminal
You may already know that checking a project's status before you clone it with git is a good idea, but did you know there's a convenient and attractive way of showing those stats right in your terminal? Meet Onefetch.
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Perl / Raku
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Tedium ☛ Matt’s Script Archive: The Scripts That Reshaped The Web
Essentially, here’s the deal. Around 1995 or so, a high schooler named Matt Wright decided to launch a website that shared some basic website tools that he programmed. Many of these were dead-simple, things like contact forms, guestbooks, and web counters. One in particular, WWWboard, became a massive hit, becoming one of the first widely used web forum apps on the internet.
The site Wright built, Matt’s Script Archive, unwittingly helped to highlight the divergence between how normal people think about software, and the developer’s perspective.
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Python
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James G ☛ Removing prefixes and suffixes in Python
A few weeks ago, I learned about the removeprefix method in Python. It lets you remove a specific prefix from the beginning of a string. For example, I can use the following code to remove www. from the beginning of a domain name: [...]
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