As you know, different teams inside the Tor Project are working on the Arti Relay project where we hope to be able to begin the upgrade of the network towards our Rust implementation of Tor in the near future. To support this work, we would like to announce that we intend to actively stop compatibility for 0.4.8 and earlier C Tor versions soon. This means that these versions will no longer work on the network at all after our target date, which is currently September 1st, 2026.

Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

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Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.