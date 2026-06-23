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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ curl vs wget: Differences and When to Use Each
Compare curl vs wget defaults, protocols, redirects, recursive downloads, API requests, and resume options to choose the right command for each task.
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Ensure an EOF-newline for every git-tracked text file (that changed since the main branch), except for .meta files
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TecMint ☛ How to Resize ext4 Partitions and Filesystems in Linux
In this guide, we’ll explain what resize2fs does, how to expand an ext4 filesystem after resizing a partition, and how to verify the change in Linux.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install PHP on Ubuntu 26.04, the main goal is simple: get a clean, secure, and working PHP setup without breaking your web stack [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Installing Laravel on a fresh Ubuntu server looks simple on paper, but small mistakes can break routing, permissions, or database access later.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu 26.04, this guide walks you through the full process in a clean, practical way.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Google Antigravity is a Surveillance Giant Google development environment with both a GUI product and a terminal-first CLI.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Proxy Manager on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Manual Nginx configuration frustrates even experienced administrators.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on 26.04 LTS
If you shoot RAW files and you run Linux, you have probably wondered whether a free, professional-grade photo editor exists for your workflow.
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How to update Ubuntu on a VPS
Learning how to update Ubuntu on a VPS is one of the first steps after setting up your server. Updates patch security holes, fix software bugs, and keep your packages compatible with the latest libraries. Servers that fall behind are easier targets for attackers and more likely to break when you install new software.
To update Ubuntu, you’ll run a few apt commands through the terminal. You can also set up automatic security updates so patches apply even when you’re not logged in.