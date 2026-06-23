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KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Desktop Is Out with Fixes for Kickoff, Discover, and KWin
KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.
It also fixes an issue that could break the accented text entry for some keyboard layouts when Plasma’s virtual keyboard was enabled, fixes a regression causing the Task Manager badges to display very large numbers of unread items, and fixes a KWin crash that occurred when logging into the system and an app asked for an invalid color format.