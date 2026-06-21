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postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6
Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.
postmarketOS 26.06 also comes with systemd 261 as the default init system, Plymouth as the default boot splash screen, which brings support for viewing the boot log and rotation support on devices where the boot splash didn’t look right. Moreover, this release brings support for vibration on boot for supported devices.