Time is a precious resource for open source maintainers, especially if you aren’t doing it as part of paid work. The constant churn of changing development tools steals a huge chunk of that time.

For example, I’m running NoFlo on a daily basis, but do changes to the library itself quite rarely. There were nearly six years between releases recently.

The other day I wanted to add some functionality, and ran immediately to a huge set of issues with the development tooling we use. Basically everything we rely on is deprecated and has a huge set of security issues. Just to show some: [...]