WordPress bloat and a WordPress exodus

A slow site is not slow because a label sits on top of it. A slow site is slow because work happens somewhere. The server does too much. The database does too much. PHP does too much. The browser does too much. A plugin runs too early. A theme outputs too much. A third-party script blocks rendering. A cache layer does not do what people think it does.

Any of those things, oftentimes many of those things. It’s very simple, something is doing too much work. That is where the investigation starts.