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WordPress bloat and a WordPress exodus
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Remkus de Vries ☛ “WordPress Is Slow” Usually Means You Stopped Looking Too Early - Remkus de Vries
A slow site is not slow because a label sits on top of it. A slow site is slow because work happens somewhere. The server does too much. The database does too much. PHP does too much. The browser does too much. A plugin runs too early. A theme outputs too much. A third-party script blocks rendering. A cache layer does not do what people think it does.
Any of those things, oftentimes many of those things. It’s very simple, something is doing too much work. That is where the investigation starts.
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Jim Grey ☛ The WordPress exodus - Down the Road
Over each of the last few years I’ve watched a handful of bloggers I follow leave WordPress for other platforms. In the last few weeks, two more left. Jon Konrath moved his long-running WordPress blog to a static site generated from files he keeps in GitHub. Dave Kellogg, whose marketing blog I’ve found startlingly useful professionally, migrated 750 posts to Ghost after two decades on WordPress. Kellogg mentioned almost in passing that writing posts is fun again. I was surprised by how envious that made me feel.