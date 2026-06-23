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12,000 Pages Per Year
For those of us who are based in England - i.e. almost half of us - this week is a very hot week (too hot) and some time soon parts of the UK will exceed 35 degrees in daytime. Next Tuesday is the last day of June, which ends the first half of this year. Our first page of this year was #39899 (since migration) and today's latest is #45509, which means that next week we'll probably be somewhere around 45,800 - i.e. ~6,000 more than the first. We're moving at a pace of about 12,000 per year - just as we predicted at the start of the year.
The team behind the site continues to grow, become more efficient, and develop better tools for improved curation. █
Image source: Vacation into Santorini, Greece, 2017