Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

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RealSense D585 Pro targets robotics with wide-field sensing and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge AI prototyping

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 expands support for NemoClaw, Yocto Project, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.

ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

9to5Linux

Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 21st, 2026

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Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features

Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.

System76 Refreshes the Serval WS Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

It’s been a year since System76 last updated their Serval WS laptop, which can now be bought with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, either the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, or the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features

Shelly 2.4 introduces a major revamp to the CLI version with Zsh completions and a modern, pacman-style shortcode interface to make Shelly’s command line more familiar for those used to pacman or yay, and further improves AppImage support by displaying updates in the UI, fixing desktop entry handling, and enhancing the eventing mechanism.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

news

Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 22, 2026

Steam Machine

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

It also features an integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter, a Wi-Fi 6E wireless card, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port that supports HDR, FreeSync, and CEC, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB-A 2.0 High speed ports, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port.

Read on

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