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Steam Machine Is Up for Reservation from $1,049 with Arch Linux-Based SteamOS 3
The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
It also features an integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter, a Wi-Fi 6E wireless card, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port that supports HDR, FreeSync, and CEC, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB-A 2.0 High speed ports, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port.