news
Linux Devices, 3D Printing, and Open Hardware
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Devices
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Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Upcycling An Old Router
OpenWrt will run on the device. That’s a good start, but merely replacing the firmware isn’t much of a project. The more interesting question is whether the hardware can still do something useful. I had a specific need: connect a wired workstation to a reasonably distant Wi-Fi network without running cable and without suffering the usual double-NAT headaches that come from turning the router into yet another subnet. For this, the OnHub turned out to be nearly perfect.
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Hackaday ☛ Status Display Keeps Eye On Your Prusa Fleet
Whether you’ve been dragging an old MK2 or MK3 kicking and screaming into the present through the available upgrade paths, or recently picked up a CORE One, pretty much any of the 3D printers still being actively supported by Prusa are able to connect to the network for the purposes of remote monitoring and control. Although their printers can work entirely offline, Prusa offers a smartphone application as well as web interface that makes it easy to keep tabs on all the hot plastic action.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ MYiR MAC-B5760 fanless Edge Hey Hi (AI) industrial PC features Rockchip RK3576 SoC, optional RK1828 LLM/VLM module
MYiR MAC-B5760 is a fanless Edge Hey Hi (AI) industrial box PC powered by a Rockchip RK3576 SoC with a built-in 6 TOPs NPU, and equipped with 8GB LPDDR5 and 64GB flash by default.
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CNX Software ☛ Visualize radio signals with Raspberry Pi 5-based QuadRF 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio tile (Crowdfunding)
QuadRF is a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio (SDR) tile powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC that functions as a real-time RF camera, allowing users to visualize radio signals in their environment using a phone or computer running an augmented reality app. QuadRF measures differences in signal arrival time using four coherent antennas and renders a live RF overlay directly on your phone or laptop at 30 FPS, letting you see RF signals from Wi-Fi devices, wireless cameras, smartphones, drones, beacons, and lab transmitters.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Impulse Plus wearable dev board comes with LoRa, GNSS, OLED, and IMU
LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.
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Purism ☛ Purism Announces Launch of Its Librem 16 Laptop, the World’s Most Private and Secure Workstation
“Purism is a social purpose corporation,” said Todd Weaver, Purism Founder & CEO. “With tech advancements abusing people more and more we have forgotten the parallel that democracies were founded to protect individuals from oppressive governments. We are creating a digital utopia with technology that protects citizens, not that surveils them, and the Librem 16 is integral to that vision.”
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Linux Gizmos ☛ QuadRF uses Raspberry Pi 5 for 4×4 MIMO SDR, RF visualization, and scalable phased-array support
Crowd Supply recently featured QuadRF, a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio platform designed for spatial RF visualization, beamforming, and phased-array experimentation. The platform includes four coherent transmit/receive channels, swappable dual-polarization antennas, an integrated Raspberry Pi 5, and a browser-based interface for viewing nearby wireless activity.
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Hackaday ☛ A Commodore Boombox: The 1350 As You’ve Never Heard It Before
As you likely can tell from the photo, he simply splits the case, allowing the tape transport to remain in place with those Japanese screws, and inserts a 3D printed spacer to hold speakers, audio amplifiers, and a bay for AA batteries. For the people who really care about such things, the mod appears to be fully reversible, though you won’t be able to use it as data entry for your C64 until you do reverse it. Given how slow and dodgy tape loads could be, though, that’s not likely to bother many people, since it’s so much easier to load media onto the old breadbox from an emulated tapedeck.
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Vadzo Validates Falcon-821CRS as a Linux USB Camera for Ubuntu 22.04 and Windows 11 with Native UVC Support
The Falcon-821CRS is an 8MP color rolling shutter Linux USB Camera built on the Onsemi AR0821 sensor and validated for Ubuntu 22.04 and Windows 11 with native UVC compliance. Designed for industrial inspection, factory vision, and embedded Linux deployments, the camera delivers 4K HDR color imaging over USB 3.2 Gen1 without requiring any driver installation. As a plug and play UVC device, the Falcon-821CRS enumerates instantly on Linux, Windows, and Android hosts, eliminating the integration overhead that proprietary driver frameworks impose embedded development teams.
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Hackaday ☛ A BIOS For Your ESP32-C6
Of course this isn’t the PC BIOS we all know, and you’ll not be running DOS on it. Instead it’s a subsystem that serves the purposes outlined above and provides an environment for dynamically loaded executables from RAM rather than an operating system kernel. The executables are compiled in the normal way for the ESP32, and can be loaded over the network if necessary.
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Hackaday ☛ A Custom PCB For The Casio G-Shock
With the PCB fabrication services available to the modern hobbyist, it’s become increasingly common to see replacement boards designed for all sorts of devices. Even so, it’s sometimes still a little difficult to believe that we’re at the point where hardware hackers are now producing advanced replacement PCBs for commercial wristwatches such as this drop-in upgrade for the iconic Casio G-Shock by [David Volovskiy].
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It's FOSS ☛ PINE64's Smart Speaker is a Home Assistant Powered Alternative to Amazon Echo
It is powered by a RISC-V chip, has a hardware mic mute switch, and costs $49.99.
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Electronics Weekly ☛ RANsemi baseband integrates Linux OCUDU CU/DU stack for small cell deployment
RANsemi Limited, the British 5G O-RAN baseband specialist, and TechPhosis Private, an Indian 5G CU/DU stack solution provider and O-RAN integration specialist, have integrated the Linux Foundation’s open source 5G OCUDU CU/DU software stack with the RANsemi RNS802 baseband PHY using the Small Cell Forum (SCF) FAPI interface.
The work demonstrates that open source CU/DU software can be combined with an optimised commercial PHY via industry-standard interfaces, creating a practical path to low-SWaP (size, weight and power) 5G integrated small cell deployments.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Bitdefender ☛ Hacker hijacks Brazil's national alert system, sending "misanthropy" to millions of phones
Somebody had broken into Brazil's national Civil Defence alert system and used it to send fake "Extreme Alert" notifications - the most severe category, normally reserved for warnings of imminent natural disasters - to mobile phones across at least five states, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and the Federal District.
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