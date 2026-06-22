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Free and Open Source Software
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PHPArkitect - define architectural rules as executable PHP code
PHPArkitect is a command line tool for PHP projects that lets developers define architectural rules as executable PHP code.
It can check whether classes follow namespace boundaries, naming conventions, dependency rules, inheritance constraints, trait usage, type rules, DocBlock requirements, and attribute rules. The tool is intended to help teams keep an application’s architecture consistent during development and in CI/CD workflows.
This is free and open source software.
DepsGuard - harden your package manager config
DepsGuard is a command-line utility that hardens package manager configuration files against supply chain attacks.
It checks whether protective settings are enabled for npm, pnpm, Yarn, Bun, aube, uv, pip, and Poetry, and can also inspect Renovate and Dependabot configurations. The tool focuses on enabling existing safeguards such as release cooldowns and install-script blocking, while giving users control over every change before anything is written.
This is free and open source software.
memtui - terminal user interface client for Memcached
memtui is a terminal user interface client for Memcached.
It’s designed to make browsing, inspecting, editing, and managing Memcached data easier than using low-level tools such as telnet or netcat, with a modern keyboard-driven interface for developers debugging cached values, checking key patterns, or reviewing cache state during incidents.
This is free and open source software.
Deptrac - static code analysis tool for PHP projects
Deptrac is a static code analysis tool for PHP projects that helps developers define, communicate, and enforce architectural rules.
It lets you describe architectural layers over classes and specify which dependencies are permitted between them, making it useful for keeping large applications, bundles, modules, and extensions properly separated. It can be run locally or as part of a CI pipeline to detect violations before code is merged.
This is free and open source software.
Oyui - modern TUI merge tool and staging interface for Jujutsu and Git
Oyui is a terminal user interface for reviewing, editing, and staging diffs in Jujutsu and Git.
It provides an interactive merge and diff-editing workflow with syntax-aware presentation, configurable key bindings, and support for common Jujutsu interactive commands.
This is free and open source software.
clin - terminal note management application inspired by Obsidian
clin is a terminal note management application inspired by Obsidian.
It provides a compact TUI environment for creating, editing, browsing, searching, and organising Markdown notes. The application supports Obsidian-style workflows including vaults, wikilinks, graph visualisation, canvas files, templates, themes, and optional per-note encryption, while keeping resource usage low and the interface keyboard friendly.
This is free and open source software.