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Games: Immutable distros, SteamOS, and undervolting
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XDA ☛ Linux gaming needs immutable distros more than it needs freedom
Over the past year, I've fallen in love with Linux and everything it has to offer. The immense variety of options in distros, desktops, and software make Linux a very fun space where you never run out of things to talk about. But as fun as it is, the future of Linux may depend on something far more boring: immutability.
Immutable distros are more restrictive than your typical Linux distro, but their immutability also allows them to be the most stable and consistent experiences in the Linux world. And because of that, they could well be the path to a future where Linux gaming is even more viable.
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XDA ☛ SteamOS tricked me into switching to Linux, and I'm not going back
After using Windows all my life, Linux always seemed like something of a scary beast. It didn't help that when I tried Ubuntu a few years ago, I didn't like the default UI whatsoever, and I found myself wanting to stay on Windows for the familiarity. Many years later, though, the popularity of the Steam Deck finally got me to try converting a Windows gaming handheld into a Linux one, and that's when I learned that Linux desktop can actually be good. And eventually, I ended up switching to Linux on my main PC.
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XDA ☛ I found a tool like MSI Afterburner for Linux, and you can automate your GPU's undervolt
I've made peace with most of the compromises that come with running Nvidia hardware on Linux, but GPU tuning was never one I expected to solve. The granular voltage-frequency curve editing that makes undervolting trivial on Windows simply didn't exist in ways that were easily accessible to me, so I largely resigned myself to using my RTX 5080 at stock. NVCurve offers complete control of your V/F curves with Nvidia GPUs, and finally brings an MSI Afterburner-style per-point curve controller to Linux. It's still experimental and relies on unofficial APIs, but for now, it's my go-to piece of software for headless Nvidia GPU control on Linux.