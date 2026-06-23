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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2026



Quoting: I finally got KDE looking the way I always wanted — and it starts with one setting most people skip —

KDE isn’t particularly pretty looking out of the box. The desktop is minimal, but still quite functional, and that comes at a cost — a rather ugly out-of-the-box experience. That being said, KDE’s built-in theme engine is quite powerful and supports a variety of cool-looking effects.

Installing and configuring it can be a bit of a nightmare, though, and not a lot of these things ship by default on most Linux distributions. The core component is a package known as Klassy, which completely overrides the native KDE windowing system, and to great effect, even if it might be a bit bloated for my tastes.