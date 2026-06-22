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LinuxGizmos.com

Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge AI prototyping

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.

ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

9to5Linux

Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features

Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6

Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.

System76 Refreshes the Serval WS Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

It’s been a year since System76 last updated their Serval WS laptop, which can now be bought with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, either the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, or the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features

Shelly 2.4 introduces a major revamp to the CLI version with Zsh completions and a modern, pacman-style shortcode interface to make Shelly’s command line more familiar for those used to pacman or yay, and further improves AppImage support by displaying updates in the UI, fixing desktop entry handling, and enhancing the eventing mechanism.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2026

Sunrise In The Woods

Updated This Past Day

  1. Chad's Move to GNU/Linux or the Point of Exceeding 5% "Market Share"
    experienced centuries of being colonised
  2. GAFAM is Drowning in Debt, GAFAM is Clearly Not Sustainable Anymore (It Runs on Borrowed Money and Bailouts)
    The war and surrender in Iran will deepen the debt; we'll see the GAFAM reports in late July
  3. Microsoft at 50 Follows the General Trajectory of Skype
    How many years does Microsoft have left before payroll becomes impossible?
  4. Cybersecurity Does Not Mean Asking Microsoft for Permission to Boot
    There were very good and timely reasons to speak about the matter, including impending antitrust complaints against Microsoft

    New

  5. Gemini Links 21/06/2026: Dating Oaks, Paying With Cash, and "More on Withered Technology"
    Links for the day
  6. GAFAM Was Never an Ally to Europe
    Only 1 in 10 Europeans see US as an ally — study [...] military providers in "tech" clothing cannot be trusted
  7. GitHub, LinkedIn, and XBox Will Finish Like Skype (Sustainability Crisis)
    Skype should become a verb. When Microsoft 'Skypes' something it means it basically shuts it down with some temporal excuse/s.
  8. Drowning in Garbage: AUR Shows That Too Much Low-Quality Software (Including Slop) is Bad for Everybody
    What happened in AUR had happened elsewhere before and will happen again in the future
  9. Links 21/06/2026: EU on Patented (Monopolised) Crops, Microsoft Software "Narcs on You to Your Boss"
    Links for the day
  10. A Year After a Microsofter Took Over The Register MS It is Effectively a Content Farm With News as a 'Side Dish'
    This is not journalism, this is spam
  11. IBM Pays the Media and Cons Some 'Journalists' Into Participating in "Quantum" Spam
    "The Boy Who Cried Wolf"
  12. You Don't Need an 'App' for Your Birdhouse (Slopfondlers Come for Birds)
    That they sell those things as "AI" really says a lot about how dishonest slopfondlers really are
  13. SLAPP Censorship - Part 113 Out of 200: The United Kingdom is Not Turkey
    Turkey is ranked almost worst in the Western World for press freedom
  14. Links 21/06/2026: Bots from Alibaba Do Harm and Many Xbox Games Are Being Cancelled
    Links for the day
  15. 5 Years After Release of Vista 11 Not Even One in 5 People Use It (in the US)
    It doesn't look like Vista 11 will ever be adopted like prior versions and announcing a Vista 12 will mostly upset companies/organisations that only recently "upgraded" to 11
  16. Gemini Links 21/06/2026: Boca Raton, Perfect Summer Day, and LLM Doing Things Poorly
    Links for the day
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 20, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, June 20, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-15 to 2026-06-21
    4786 /irc.shtml
    3191 /index.shtml
    2883 /browse/latest.shtml
    2442 /browse/index.shtml
    932 /about.shtml
    926 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    925 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    921 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    914 /n/2026/06/18/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_110_Out_of_200_Anti_SLAPP_Reform_Formally.shtml
    887 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    872 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    861 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    859 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    859 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    849 /n/2026/06/18/Digital_Sovereignty_Discussed_in_the_United_Kingdom_UK.shtml
    816 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    805 /n/2026/06/18/Article_With_AI_27_Times_in_the_Page_It_s_Partner_Content_Paid_.shtml
    751 /n/2026/06/19/The_Register_MS_Published_a_New_Page_With_AI_21_Times_in_It_It_.shtml
    730 /n/2026/06/19/Don_t_Attack_the_Wives_or_Spouses_of_Pundits_Activists_Journali.shtml
    722 /intro.shtml
    697 /n/2026/06/17/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Portuguese_Prodigy.shtml
    682 /n/2026/06/15/Apple_Wants_Everybody_to_Forget_About_Vision_Pro_Because_It_Was.shtml
    670 /n/2026/06/19/Links_19_06_2026_The_Retweeting_Class_and_Data_Centres_as_Natio.shtml
    666 /n/2026/06/16/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_An_Advisor_to_the_President.shtml
    647 /n/2026/06/15/Straw_Man_Arguments_Against_Rust.shtml
    646 /n/2026/06/16/18_Year_Anniversary_of_Our_IRC_Community.shtml
    637 /n/2026/06/15/Stop_Calling_Losses_Investment.shtml
    630 /n/2026/06/17/If_Not_Now_Then_When.shtml
    626 /n/2026/06/16/Links_16_06_2026_UK_to_Restrict_Access_to_Social_Control_Media_.shtml
    596 /n/2026/06/15/Microsoft_May_Already_Be_Shutting_Down_More_Gaming_Studios.shtml
    595 /n/2026/06/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    591 /n/2026/06/17/Links_17_06_2026_How_Developers_React_to_Slop_Scented_Blog_Post.shtml
    581 /n/2026/06/18/Microsoft_Layoffs_Have_Reportedly_Already_Started_at_ZeniMax.shtml
    561 /n/2026/06/19/Links_19_06_2026_Salesforce_Data_Thefts_and_GAFAM_s_Conspiracy_.shtml
    560 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_Will_DOOM_id_Software_and_Others_Claim_Observers.shtml

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