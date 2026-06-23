news
Open Hardware, Arduino, and Homelabs
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Hackaday ☛ Breaking Into A Prison Tablet
Usually the term ‘jailbreaking’ isn’t meant to be taken quite that literally, but in the case of the US prison tablet that [Hugh Jeffreys] got sent, it’s really quite apt. Unlike the typical transparent prison electronics, this tablet is hermetically sealed inside an opaque plastic case, with the Windows 10 install firmly locked-down and not allowing anything more to be done with it than access some prison-provided services via the browser in kiosk mode.
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Hackaday ☛ Investigating Annealing As Fix For Poor CF Adhesion In 3D Prints
Perhaps the biggest surprise here was how much PETG benefits from annealing, making it much more resilient to breaking, whereas neither PLA nor PLA-CF seemed to see much benefit. Shocking was how much worse PETG-CF performs than PETG, with the former being worse than both PLA and PLA-CF here.
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Arduino ☛ Brain hot from serious thinking? This helmet automatically cools your head
All of that “you only use 10% of your brain” stuff you’ve heard is complete and utter nonsense. In reality, you’re always using most of your brain. Actively thinking hard only increases energy requirements by a small amount — if at all. So, solving a puzzle shouldn’t make your head noticeably warmer. But this is a silly project for fun, so don’t take the premise too seriously.
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Make Use Of ☛ My homelab was a mess of forgotten URLs until I found this one dashboard
Homarr not only looks incredible, but also gives me one place to reach all the services I already have
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XDA ☛ LXC updates in Proxmox aren't hard — managing 20 of them at scale is another story
Proxmox is my favorite hypervisor platform, and it scratches my itch for testing multiple apps and distros at once. I've started using LXCs more lately to replace resource hungry VMs, and it's been going well. At least, until it came time to update them all.
I've nearly got two dozen LXCs installed and running, with everything from a local LLM server to my DNS server running with some of them sharing the GPU, and going into each to update through the CLI is an annoying time sink. It takes a few minutes to switch to the next container, type the commands, and wait for the updates, and this becomes a long task when you multiply it by 20 or so.