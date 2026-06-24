Kernel: Storage, LXC, and Upcoming Linux Release

I went to a trip for replacing my $HOME FreeBSD server with loads of jails and Linux containers with some Slackware Linux server with… isolated applications; $REASONS don’t matter much.

After testing Docker and podman , I was not entirely satisfied. After seeking for recommendations on the Fediverse , I was targetted at LXC . This was a brand new technological experience but it felt like a good idea as Proxmox features it too .

Those are my notes about what I learned so far; like I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks or so and have not needed updating this content.