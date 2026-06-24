news
Kernel: Storage, LXC, and Upcoming Linux Release
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Linux Magazine ☛ Three Lines of Code Improve Linux Storage Performance
A developer changed three lines of code, giving Linux storage performance a 5% bump.
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TuMFatig ☛ Linux Containers (LXC) on Slackware
I went to a trip for replacing my $HOME FreeBSD server with loads of jails and Linux containers with some Slackware Linux server with… isolated applications; $REASONS don’t matter much.
After testing Docker and podman , I was not entirely satisfied. After seeking for recommendations on the Fediverse , I was targetted at LXC . This was a brand new technological experience but it felt like a good idea as Proxmox features it too .
Those are my notes about what I learned so far; like I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks or so and have not needed updating this content.
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Farid Zakaria ☛ Hijacking ELF entry points for NixOS compatibility or WTF is wrap-buddy?
We would love to compile everything from source, but the reality is that plenty of software people want to use is closed. In order to allow that to work on NixOS machines, derivations may patch the ELF files with patchelf setting things like RUNPATH and DT_INTERP to Nix-friendly paths.
In some rare cases, however, that doesn’t work. The documentation in wrap-buddy claims: [...]
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Tech Times ☛ Linux USB4STREAM Lands in Kernel 7.2: Raw Data Streams Over Thunderbolt, No Network Needed
On June 22, 2026, Intel's USB4STREAM protocol — a new mechanism for sending raw data directly between two machines over a USB4 or Thunderbolt cable — was merged into the official Linux 7.2 kernel tree by Linus Torvalds, with no objections raised during the merge window review. Any developer with a USB4 or Thunderbolt port and Linux 7.2 can now stream data between machines at up to 40–80 Gbps without configuring a network interface, without the IP stack, and without modifying a single existing application.
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WinBuzzer ☛ Linux 7.2 Removes String-Copying Function Strncpy After Six-Year Cleanup
Linux 7.2 has removed the kernel-side strncpy API after a six-year cleanup, shifting low-level code toward explicit string-copy helpers and reviewable intent.
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