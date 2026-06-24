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today's howtos
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Master GNU/Linux SSH Troubleshooting with Simple Steps
SSH troubleshooting is one of the most important skills every GNU/Linux administrator needs. A simple connection attempt can fail because of authentication issues, incorrect permissions, network problems, host key mismatches, firewall rules, or server-side configuration errors.
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Linuxize ☛ date Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the GNU/Linux date command covering display formats, format specifiers, relative dates, timezones, Unix timestamps, and setting the system clock.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Fedora 44
Installing Laravel on Fedora 44 is straightforward when you set up the stack in the right order.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Arduino on Fedora 44
Arduino IDE is the go-to software for writing, compiling, and uploading code to microcontroller boards.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Caddy on Ubuntu 26.04
Install Caddy on Ubuntu 26.04 from the official repository, then configure automatic HTTPS, static sites, reverse proxying, systemd, and logs.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Exiftool on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install ExifTool on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 with the maintained APT package for routine metadata work, or keep a newer upstream archive separate as exiftool-latest when file-format support requires it.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Chromium Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9 and 8
Choose the right Chromium Browser install path for Rocky GNU/Linux 10, 9, or 8: EPEL for DNF-managed desktops, Flatpak for Flathub packaging, or an isolated upstream snapshot for x86_64 testing. The article also covers launch checks, updates, removal, and common startup fixes.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zed on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install Zed on Ubuntu by choosing between the upstream installer, community APT package, or Flatpak, then use the launcher, first-run setup, demo workspace, Extensions Gallery, and Agent Panel screenshots to confirm the editor is ready.
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OSTechNix ☛ Nmap Commands Explained: The Complete Guide (2026)
In this detailed tutorial, we will explain what Nmap is, why it's used, how to install it, and walk through the most important Nmap commands every network admin and security professional should know.
From basic host discovery and port scanning to service detection, OS fingerprinting, timing controls, and the powerful Nmap Scripting Engine (NSE), this practical guide to Nmap covers each command with examples and real-world use cases.
At the end, you will start scanning networks confidently and responsibly with Nmap.
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Tara Tarakiyee ☛ Laying the First Stones
Then I installed the freshest version of Debian I could find before diving into the unglamorous part. Server hardening is a trudge, but given that this infrastructure was going to handle all of my data, it was not to be skipped. I won't bore you with the details, but it was all the standard web server stuff, plus setting up the Hetzner firewall. The one insight was that it's crazy how quickly scanners find new hosts online. Fail2ban was already getting busy long before I had finished the rest of the setup.
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University of Toronto ☛ The quiet issue of lurking settings (and how it bit me)
Recently I wrote an entry about a simple but difficult wish I had for a certain sort of terminal pager that handled emoji. In comments, people suggested that the venerable less would do what I wanted, which was something I'd already tried and discovered it had behavior I didn't want. Except, well, let me quote my eventual comment: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Two versions of a 'is SSH up on a machine' check
One of my standard little scripts is something I call sshup, which waits for a machine to be 'up' by periodically checking to see if its SSH port is responding. As mentioned in my original entry on sshup, I actually have two versions of this script and recently I discovered that the difference is quietly important.
One version of the script uses Netcat, on our Ubuntu machines. The specific Netcat command line it uses is: [...]