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Kernel Space / File Systems: CLI Systems has introduced UTFS (μTFS), seL4, and Linux 7.2
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CNX Software ☛ UTFS is a lightweight, zero-allocation file system for embedded devices
CLI Systems has introduced UTFS (μTFS), a simple, lightweight embedded storage system designed for small MCUs. Unlike traditional file systems like FAT32 or EXT4, or even lighter options like LittleFS and SPIFFS used on boards like the ESP32, UTFS is much simpler. It does not use dynamic memory and avoids complex features like wear leveling, making it easier to use on low-resource devices. Designed for flat, byte-addressable memory like raw EEPROM, CPU flash pages, or external SPI/I²C flash, UTFS allows bare-metal firmware to store named data blobs (“files”) back-to-back. Each file is appended with a fixed 24-byte header containing metadata like identifiers, sizes, and application-defined signatures.
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Tim Retout: seL4 repo relationships
The seL4 organisation on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub uses git-repo to manage multiple source repositories, and so there are a large number of projects to get your head around when figuring out the ecosystem.
As an experiment, I have taken the various manifest files across the org, and constructed a graph based on how frequently each pair of repositories is mentioned in a manifest together.
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Tech Times ☛ Linux 7.2 Converts exFAT to IOmap: USB and SD Card Transfers Get Faster
The file system on virtually every USB drive and SD card on the planet just got a significant architectural upgrade. On June 20, 2026, the exFAT pull request for Linux 7.2 — submitted by maintainer Namjae Jeon — was merged into the kernel's active merge window, converting the driver to use the IOmap infrastructure that already powers Linux's most-used file systems. The practical result: faster large-file transfers on removable media, cleaner internal code paths, and — critically — admission to a class of kernel-wide storage optimizations that the old architecture could never receive.
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Tech Times ☛ Linux 7.2 Closes Memory Bug Class With strncpy Removal After Six Years
Phoronix Linux 7.2's merge window closed out a cleanup campaign on Friday that most kernel developers had stopped expecting to see end: the complete removal of strncpy(), a C string-copy function that the kernel's own documentation labels "actively dangerous," from every subsystem, driver, and architecture-specific file in the kernel source tree. The merge landed June 20, 2026. After around 362 commits spread across six years of incremental work, no call site using the function remained, and the function itself — including the last per-CPU-architecture optimized implementations — was struck from the source.
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Video Cardz ☛ Linux 7.2 prepares CXL path for NVIDIA Blackwell-Next GPUs
The name appears in a Linux kernel patch for the NVGrace-GPU VFIO driver. The change adds a CXL DVSEC-based readiness check for Blackwell-Next GPUs, while keeping the existing BAR0 polling path for current Grace Blackwell hardware.
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Graphics Stack
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Open-source Vulkan driver NVK gains experimental DLSS support — bringing Nvidia’s upscaling tech to Linux via imported CUDA binaries
NVK, the community-built open-source Vulkan driver for Nvidia GPUs in Mesa, has gained experimental DLSS support.
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