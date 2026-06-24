news
BrowserEngineKit and Mozilla (Thunderbird and Firefox)
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Bruce Lawson ☛ “Safari. Blazing fast. Incredibly Private.” – O RLY!?!?
It’s notable that this is a prototype, without any attempts to make it fast. Also, there are many outstanding bugs in BrowserEngineKit, the middleware that Apple requires other browser engines to use.
In response to Kyle’s post, the Principal Engineer at Chrome, Rick Byers, wrote
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Mozilla
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Thunderbird ☛ Thundermail June 2026 update: what we learned after the first few waves of invites
Over the past several weeks, we have been welcoming early users from our waitlist into Thundermail, a few waves at a time. Many of you are now setting up your accounts, trying things out, and sharing your thoughts with us.
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Mozilla ☛ The web is evolving. So are we.
Earlier this month, we officially stood up Mozilla.org: a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to steward the long term success of the Mozilla Project.
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Mozilla ☛ Keeping the Web Open and Private in the Bot Era
If you’ve been running into endless CAPTCHAS or website login requests lately, you’re not imagining things.
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Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: PACT: Anonymous Credentials for the Web
This is the technical companion to our update on Distilled, “Keeping the web open and private in the bot era.” Here we take a deeper look at the problem space, the design we’re proposing, and the problems still left to solve.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Building Competitive Digital Markets: From Rules to Results
Two years ago, the Digital Markets Act was the first of its kind: an ex ante competition framework introducing contestability and supporting innovation. But, as much as its critics try to cast it as a European experiment, it was never alone.
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