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Inertia and Momentum
Momentum is a big factor in blogging.
If you have no audience, why write?
If you cannot invest a lot of time to write something meaningful and worthwhile, why publish?
If you don't publish often, how will you get noticed?
If you don't get noticed or visited a lot, how will search engines or Web directories (and equivalents) know that you exist?
On the Web, RSS feeds are crucial in ensuring a steady flow of visitors.
Those visitors, in turn, rationalise ongoing publication. █
Image source: Cemetery Angel In Graveyard