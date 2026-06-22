original
If You Value Freedom, Follow Richard Stallman (RMS), Not Linux Kernel People
Remember that the Linux Foundation is a front group of companies like Microsoft; it's all about money, not freedom.
Our recent coverage about talks by RMS and coverage about Quibble (Part I; Part II; Part III; Part IV) attracted some interest. That RMS is still giving talks all around the world is a testament to perseverance. That secure communication tools are made in defiance of oppressive rulers is also noteworthy.
We'll soon carry on with several series on both matters. █
Image source: Richard Stallman - Talk in Toulouse with Toulibre