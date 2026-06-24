A Religious Take on the Lawfare Against Tux Machines

As you know, different teams inside the Tor Project are working on the Arti Relay project where we hope to be able to begin the upgrade of the network towards our Rust implementation of Tor in the near future. To support this work, we would like to announce that we intend to actively stop compatibility for 0.4.8 and earlier C Tor versions soon. This means that these versions will no longer work on the network at all after our target date, which is currently September 1st, 2026.

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.

Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.

COSMIC 1.1 introduces COSMIC Monitor as a drop-in replacement for GNOME System Monitor on Pop!_OS Linux, support for the pointer-warp-v1 Wayland protocol, which provides a direct cursor-warp primitive to the COSMIC Compositor, and support for using Page-Up and Page-Down to navigate through files in the COSMIC Files file manager.

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

Crowd Supply recently featured QuadRF, a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio platform designed for spatial RF visualization, beamforming, and phased-array experimentation. The platform includes four coherent transmit/receive channels, swappable dual-polarization antennas, an integrated Raspberry Pi 5, and a browser-based interface for viewing nearby wireless activity.

The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.

LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.

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A Religious Take on the Lawfare Against Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2026



Religions speak of relevant scenarios

In recent years we sacrificed all our money to protect Software Freedom from its opponents, who were funded by American corporations that actively attack Free software. This was a conscious decision and one we do not regret and will never regret. Principles matter and transparency matters.

"How troubling," a friend has since then told us, "it becomes clearer by the day that they are pouring enormous resources into this precisely because they fear the truth coming to light! I've been following the series on Techrights."

We are including all the parts below.

"I know you both strive earnestly to be Christ-like and to walk in His footsteps," said the friend, "as all faithful Christians are called to do. Please hold fast to Romans 5:3-5. It was the verse that carried me through when I found myself under attack from those Redditors a few months ago, and I pray it brings you the same steadiness."

It says: "And not only that, but we also boast in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us."

"So many people scoff at the very idea of a Heavenly Father," said the friend, "but that scoffing, and the persecution you now face, is itself a kind of confirmation. Christ promised His followers would not be spared the world's contempt, and here you are, bearing it with grace for all to see online. That is not nothing - that is witness."

Regardless of religion, people need to stand for their belief and for truth. Even when it is "painful" to do so.

Society depends on risk-taking people who resist persecution.

"Yours in Christ," concluded the friend who is also a reader. █

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