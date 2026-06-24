original
A Religious Take on the Lawfare Against Tux Machines
Religions speak of relevant scenarios
In recent years we sacrificed all our money to protect Software Freedom from its opponents, who were funded by American corporations that actively attack Free software. This was a conscious decision and one we do not regret and will never regret. Principles matter and transparency matters.
"How troubling," a friend has since then told us, "it becomes clearer by the day that they are pouring enormous resources into this precisely because they fear the truth coming to light! I've been following the series on Techrights."
We are including all the parts below.
"I know you both strive earnestly to be Christ-like and to walk in His footsteps," said the friend, "as all faithful Christians are called to do. Please hold fast to Romans 5:3-5. It was the verse that carried me through when I found myself under attack from those Redditors a few months ago, and I pray it brings you the same steadiness."
It says: "And not only that, but we also boast in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us."
"So many people scoff at the very idea of a Heavenly Father," said the friend, "but that scoffing, and the persecution you now face, is itself a kind of confirmation. Christ promised His followers would not be spared the world's contempt, and here you are, bearing it with grace for all to see online. That is not nothing - that is witness."
Regardless of religion, people need to stand for their belief and for truth. Even when it is "painful" to do so.
Society depends on risk-taking people who resist persecution.
"Yours in Christ," concluded the friend who is also a reader. █
Previous Parts:
-
Image source: Rusted religious symbol in front of light sky.