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6 Raspberry Pi Handhelds Worth Exploring (If You Have Money to Spend)
Quoting: 6 Raspberry Pi Handhelds Worth Exploring (If You Have Money to Spend) —
Ever since it first appeared as a credit card-sized computer, the Raspberry Pi has quietly reshaped how we think about cheap, hackable hardware. Its ability to run fully-fledged Linux distros and GPIO pins for wiring up sensors and motors all while being cheap is what drew people in.
Of course, recent hikes across its lineup have made things harder for tinkerers, but that's the price they have to pay for access to a well-established ecosystem.
That ecosystem covers a lot of ground too. Between the standard boards, the Zero line, and the Compute Modules meant to sit inside custom carrier boards, there is a Pi suited for nearly every kind of project.
Makers and small companies have leaned on this range to build all sorts of things, and some of the results barely look like the underlying device anymore.