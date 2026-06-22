news
KDE Development Updates
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KDE ☛ Vi Mo(tiva)tions
It's been quite a while since I last wrote an entry in this blog. It's also been some time in which my invent gitlab graph has been feeling a bit emptier and I've also been more absent from the KDE work and community in general.
Several causes have been lining up to cause this lack of time and energy (or, in modern terms, bandwidth) I've had lately to dedicate to this amazing community and projects. But one could also summarize this to a lack of motivation.
In order to improve the situation, I've had to resort to a last desperate meassure: LEARNING VI!.
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KDE Week 4: Channel Colors, Reset, Point Values, and Ghost Curves
This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive, a free and open source video editor.
This week JB reviewed the per-channel tabs work on MR !887 and asked for four usability improvements. All four are now in the MR.
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Week 4 Update: KeepSecret Import/Export Feature Completed
This week, the import/export feature for KeepSecret was completed and merged in !33.
The implementation went through several changes before reaching its final form. My initial approach was to use a KWalletManager-compatible XML format so that data could be exchanged directly between the two applications. To match KWalletManager's structure exactly, I referenced kwalleteditor.cpp from the KWalletManager repository and implemented support for elements such as , , , &map>, and .
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Events
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KDE ☛ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026
This is supposed to be a blog post about Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) this year, but since I haven't written about the previous ones I went to, I decided to write about those as well. So this post will have bits of 2024 and 2025 in them as well, as far as I remember them, along with the experiences from the 2026 edition. And also some small bits about what's planned for the upcoming ones!
I'm not much of a taker of photos, so I don't have much to show in that regard, but I got stories and links. Some of the conference talk links go to YouTube in absence of alternatives. At the time of writing, the talk recordings are still being moved from a Peertube instance that's going away to the Chaos Computer Club's excellent media hosting service. Presumably in the future, you will be able to find all the LGM talks categorized by year under the conferences/lgm category or under events/lgm or somewhere else on media.ccc.de.
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