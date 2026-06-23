HexOS and Lightwhale OS

When HexOS launched at the end of 2024, I was genuinely excited. Here was a NAS operating system built on top of TrueNAS Scale, one of the most battle-tested storage platforms in the world, but wrapped in an interface that didn't require much of anything by way of advanced Linux knowledge to understand. TrueNAS is phenomenal software, but it's built for enterprises and homelabbers who know what a ZFS vdev is, or is at least capable of learning. HexOS promised to make that power accessible to everyone else.

The catch, and it was a big one, was that HexOS's entire management interface lived in the cloud. You installed the software on your own hardware, but to actually use it, you had to go through the HexOS command deck in your web browser, meaning that your NAS was local, but the UI to manage it wasn't. I highlighted this when I first tested it out last year, and it was easily the most common criticism you'd find across forums, Reddit, and the HexOS community. For a product where the entire value proposition is your data, on your hardware, on your terms, it felt like a contradiction. A local way to use HexOS was quickly promised, but it wasn't clear when it would arrive.