Sailfish OS is Linux on a phone for people who don’t want Linux on a phone, and I love it

It’s been a year since System76 last updated their Serval WS laptop, which can now be bought with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, either the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, or the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 total cores and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

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The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

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Sailfish OS is Linux on a phone for people who don’t want Linux on a phone, and I love it

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2026



Over the years, there have been some attempts to bring Linux to smartphones, but they've never gone very far. Perhaps the most notable example is Ubuntu Touch, which was a version of Ubuntu optimized for small touchscreens, and it did appear on some devices. However, it didn't really go anywhere and it's been abandoned at this point.

But then there's Sailfish OS. This is a version of Linux for smartphones developed by Jolla, a Finnish company that also makes the phones running this operating system. It's a lot closer to the Linux experience than something like Android, but it's also the best version of Linux for people who don't want Linux on their phones.

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