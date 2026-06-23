news
Sailfish OS is Linux on a phone for people who don’t want Linux on a phone, and I love it
Over the years, there have been some attempts to bring Linux to smartphones, but they've never gone very far. Perhaps the most notable example is Ubuntu Touch, which was a version of Ubuntu optimized for small touchscreens, and it did appear on some devices. However, it didn't really go anywhere and it's been abandoned at this point.
But then there's Sailfish OS. This is a version of Linux for smartphones developed by Jolla, a Finnish company that also makes the phones running this operating system. It's a lot closer to the Linux experience than something like Android, but it's also the best version of Linux for people who don't want Linux on their phones.