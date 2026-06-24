news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
RTL-SDR ☛ Rigflow: A Networked HF SDR Transceiver App in Rust with Real-Time DSP Over UDP
Thank you to David Bourgoyne (KK7TCY) for submitting news about his new software called Rigflow, an open source client/server SDR application for amateur radio written in Rust and released under the MIT license.
-
RTL-SDR ☛ Cascade-SDR: A Web-Based Multimode Receiver App for RTL-SDR Dongles
Cascade-SDR has a live waterfall and spectrum scope view, with click-to-listen demodulation for WFM, NFM, AM, SSB, and CW, complete with RDS decoding, FM stereo, and a Morse decoder. CascadeSDR also includes a wideband Sweep mode, a channel Scanner, IQ recording and replay, and a built-in antenna helper that tells you how to set up the RTL-SDR.com dipole kit for your tuned frequency.
-
Applications
-
Linux Links ☛ Herald – terminal-native email and calendar application
Herald is a terminal-native email and calendar application that provides a GUI-like workspace inside a modern terminal.
-
Linux Links ☛ How to Turn Old SD Videos into HD With Vmake Video Enhancer
Convert old SD videos to HD with Vmake Hey Hi (AI) Video Enhancer for sharper detail, cleaner upscaling, and better final results.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
YottaDB ☛ A Visit To Jordan - YottaDB
Unlike the slow-moving VistA replacement effort at the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), EHS has continued to invest in and modernize VistA, transforming it into Hakeem – a true Jordanian digital health success story. While the VA has largely underinvested in maintaining and evolving VistA, allowing it to be characterized as outdated, EHS has leveraged the platform as a foundation for innovation. Examples include the My Hakeem mobile app for patients, and the Dr@Hakeem app for healthcare providers which enables clinicians to manage appointments, access patient medical records, and support clinical decision-making from anywhere.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Conference and External Events – TDF Annual Report 2025
This is part of the Annual Report 2025 from The Document Foundation, the non-profit that coordinates the LibreOffice project and community. More will be posted soon… LibreOffice Conference The LibreOffice Conference was the annual get-together of the worldwide LibreOffice community, bringing together developers, contributors, and users.
-
-
Education
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to design and present clear computing lessons
Learning something new requires effort. Learners take in new information by listening and observing. When a lot of information is presented at once in a lesson, that can create too much cognitive load for learners — a barrier to understanding and engagement.
To help you design and deliver great computing lessons, we’ve written two new Pedagogy Quick Reads focused on Mayer’s Principles of Multimedia Learning. These research-backed principles give you practical strategies to lower your students’ unnecessary cognitive load during lessons, leading to better learning outcomes.
-
Rlang ☛ Introduction to Bayesian Multiple Imputation with the rblimp package workshop
Join our workshop on Introduction to Bayesian Multiple Imputation with the rblimp package, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
FSF ☛ The Licensing and Compliance Lab: Informing and defending
My name is Krzysztof Siewicz (Kris) and I am the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) licensing and compliance manager. Together with Craig Topham, the FSF's copyright and licensing associate, and a dedicated team of volunteers, we run the FSF's Licensing and Compliance Lab. I want to talk a bit about our recent accomplishments and our plans for the future, for which we rely on the support of free software supporters like you.
In addition to our usual work in defending the GNU General Public License (GPL) and computer user freedom, a lot of our recent focus has been on machine learning. We are closely watching as people seek to use machine learning models in freedom, including by drafting their own licenses, and how they are integrating machine learning in their free software development. We receive a lot of questions about the future of software freedom. Some of our work in machine learning includes contributing to the FSF's Free/Libre Machine Learning Bundle Definition working group, which is finalizing final publication details and drafting a policy for accepting LLM-generated code in the GNU Project.
Here are some highlights of The Lab's work for software freedom over the past few months: [...]
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Rlang ☛ United Kingdom prime ministers by @ellis2013nz
With the recent resignation announcement from United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer, there have been a flurry of people talking about how many UK prime ministers there have been in the past decade, short terms for prime ministers, and so on. I wanted a historical perspective and so grabbed the data from Wikipedia. Wikipedia has a convenient single table list of all of the UK prime ministers since the term began being used informally by Robert Walpole. Walpole was effectively prime minister of the Kingdom of Great Britain from 1721 onwards.
The first prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland was William Pitt in 1801; and of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was Andrew Bonar Law in 1922. But these distinctions will be largely disregarded for the purpose of this blog post.
-
-