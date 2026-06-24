Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Learning something new requires effort. Learners take in new information by listening and observing. When a lot of information is presented at once in a lesson, that can create too much cognitive load for learners — a barrier to understanding and engagement.

To help you design and deliver great computing lessons, we’ve written two new Pedagogy Quick Reads focused on Mayer’s Principles of Multimedia Learning. These research-backed principles give you practical strategies to lower your students’ unnecessary cognitive load during lessons, leading to better learning outcomes.