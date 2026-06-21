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Darktable 5.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New AI Features
Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.
This release also introduces a neural restore module in the lighttable/darkroom sidebar that covers three AI-based tasks, namely raw denoise, denoise, and upscale, a colorharmonizer module that applies color harmony corrections in UCS color space, and support for exporting images in the HEIF format.