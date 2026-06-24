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Latest Steam Client Update Improves PipeWire Session Logic on Linux
The June 23rd, 2026, Steam Client update is here to improve the PipeWire session logic on Linux, which means that when persistent capture permissions are granted to the Steam Client, there will only be an active PipeWire session when streaming or recording.
Remote Play has been improved with a new button to toggle the performance graph in the streaming overlay and a 100 Mbit/s bandwidth option, updates the “Unlimited” bandwidth option to allow adaptive bitrate up to 250 MBit/s when connecting to the latest Steam Client beta, and enhances the streaming presets to use the “Unlimited” bandwidth option.